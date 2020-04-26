Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Jackie O. Brooks

Jackie O. Brooks Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Jackie Brooks, 74, passed away April 23, 2020. Preceded in death by his daughter, Stacy Griffin; and 4 sisters; he leaves behind his wife, Terry of 54 years; son, Frankie; 3 grandchildren, Zachary (Ashley), Tonya and Justin; 2 great-grandchildren, Avery and Analeigh; 1 brother and 6 sisters. Memorial service to be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to Summa Foundation (Cardiology), 525 E. Marker St., Akron, OH 44304. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
