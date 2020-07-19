CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Jacob Nelson, 33, passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2020. Jake was a prolific artist who worked tirelessly on his craft. He studied art at Kent State University, originally declaring a major in art therapy before he switched majors to earn a BFA in Ceramics in 2016. His passion for helping those in need, informed all of his professional endeavors from teaching at the Wayne Center for the Arts and the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center to working at Summit County Job and Family Services. He enjoyed nature and looked forward to camping with friends every year. Jake loved to spend time with his wife, his close friends, and his family. His love for all people and his warm and inviting personality touched the lives of many. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Pamalee Nelson and aunt, Pam Nelson; he is survived by his beloved wife, Michelle; loving parents and siblings, Fred and Christine, Zacharia and Grace Nelson; grandmother, Nancy Meyer; loving in-laws, Christine and Craig Teetor; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; dogs, Gracie and Nessie. Jacob surrounded himself with many loving friends. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. The family will be having private services. Starting Monday, July 20th, donations can be made to the Jake Nelson Memorial Scholarship at the Wayne Center for the Arts www.wayneartscenter.org
.