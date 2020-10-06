Jacob Tarvin, age 70, passed away October 2, 2020. He was born January 15, 1950 in Goshen, Ohio. Jacob was a graduate of Central High School and retired from the Hygenic Corporation. Survived by his wife, Connie Tarvin; children, Timothy (Rechil) Tarvin, Jason (David) Ritchie, and April Tarvin; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Dorothea, and Olivia; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Funeral service will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Williamsburg Township Cemetery.