1/1
Jacob Tarvin
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacob Tarvin, age 70, passed away October 2, 2020. He was born January 15, 1950 in Goshen, Ohio. Jacob was a graduate of Central High School and retired from the Hygenic Corporation. Survived by his wife, Connie Tarvin; children, Timothy (Rechil) Tarvin, Jason (David) Ritchie, and April Tarvin; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Dorothea, and Olivia; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Funeral service will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Williamsburg Township Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cox-McNulty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cox-McNulty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 6, 2020
Wherever a grand soul has been a trail of significant memories can be found by those who were touched by that soul. May this time be spent sharing your memories of your Dad with family and friends to help ease your sorrow.
Lacey Giffin
Coworker
October 6, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lacey Giffin
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved