Jacqueline A. Schwemler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN STOW -- Jacqueline A. "Jackie" Schwemler, 88, died June 18, 2020. Born in Cleveland, she was a Stow resident since 1957, a member of the United Methodist Church in Stow and was active in the Girl Scouts and the Stow Woman's Club. Preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2005, she is survived by her daughter, Martha (Bob) Skinner of Stow, Sarah (Matt) Morra of Moscow, ID; son, John of Stow; grandchildren: Rob Skinner, Katie and Cody Skinner (Lyndsay Whitmore), Erin Morra (Rob Sloan), and Brian Morra. Rev. Karen Drotar will conduct service Tuesday 12 noon at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time. Private burial Stow Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Stow United Methodist Church, 4880 Fishcreek Road, Stow, OH 44224. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Service
12:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved