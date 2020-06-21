TOGETHER AGAIN STOW -- Jacqueline A. "Jackie" Schwemler, 88, died June 18, 2020. Born in Cleveland, she was a Stow resident since 1957, a member of the United Methodist Church in Stow and was active in the Girl Scouts and the Stow Woman's Club. Preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2005, she is survived by her daughter, Martha (Bob) Skinner of Stow, Sarah (Matt) Morra of Moscow, ID; son, John of Stow; grandchildren: Rob Skinner, Katie and Cody Skinner (Lyndsay Whitmore), Erin Morra (Rob Sloan), and Brian Morra. Rev. Karen Drotar will conduct service Tuesday 12 noon at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time. Private burial Stow Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Stow United Methodist Church, 4880 Fishcreek Road, Stow, OH 44224. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)