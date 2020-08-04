1/1
Jacqueline B. Steele
1922 - 2020
) TOGETHER AGAIN Jacqueline B. Steele, "Jackie", age 97, of Alliance, Ohio, formerly of Deerfield, died on August 1, 2020 at the Community Care of Alliance. She was born on October 18, 1922 in Akron, the daughter of the late Paul and Clynt (nee Barbee) Pannell. Jackie's life was her church, the Faith Bible Fellowship Church in Tallmadge. Jackie was not only a founding member of the church but was head of the prayer chain. She and her husband donated money to the orphans overseas. She enjoyed reading the Bible and working crossword puzzles, however, her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Survivors include children, Lamont Steele, Rodger (Tina) Steele, Michael Steele and Deborah "Debbi" Burkhardt; 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Other than her parents, Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, James Steele in 2002, they were united in marriage in 1946; her son, Herbert; and her siblings, Paul and Owen Pannell, Grace Miller and Dorothy Duffy. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Les Sutherland will celebrate Jackie's life. Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Jackie will be laid to rest with her husband at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com/





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
