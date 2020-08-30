) Jacqueline C. Kuczkowski, "Jackie", age 77, of Munroe Falls, Ohio, died at her home on August 26, 2020. She was born on August 25, 1943 in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of the late Harry and Jeanette (nee Chudzinski) Wrzosek. Jackie received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from D'Youville College in Buffalo and then she attained her Master's Degree from Rochester University in Nursing. She was a strong advocate for preventative health and wellness, and was instrumental in natural childbirth education. Jackie worked at Akron General Hospital and held the position of Director of Wellness. She would put together programs for smoking cessation, weight loss, stress management and women's health. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and was an avid reader. Survivors include her loving husband, Dr. Joseph "Joe" Kuczkowski, PhD, whom she married on December 30, 1968; her three children, Joseph (Tracie) Kuczkowski, Aaron (Diane) Kuczkowski and Ethan (Elizabeth) Kuczkowski; her grandchildren, Logan, Corrine, Julianna, Christopher, Avery, Delaney, Ryann, Zachary, Jayden, Jacob and Jace Kuczkowski. Her siblings also survive, Jerome (Evie) Wrzosek, James (Carol) Wrzosek, JoAnn (Jamie) Zagora and Joseph (Janet Gehen) Wrzosek; and brother-in-law, Tony (Pam) Mikulec. Other than her parents; Jackie was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Mikulec and her sister-in-law, Sharon Wrzosek. Family and friends may visit at the Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Morning prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. before processing to the church for Mass. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221, Father Peter Colletti will celebrate Jackie's life. For those of you attending any of the services, we ask that everyone ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEAR A MASK.