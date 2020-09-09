) Jacqueline Claudette Ray passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of eighty, after a long and wonderfully beautiful life. Jacqueline was born February 10, 1940 in Akron, Ohio. She attended Bettis Grade School Ennes Junior High School and graduated from Akron North High School in 1958. She also attended The University of Akron part-time and accumulated three years of credit before her work and family responsibilities caused her to stop. She met her husband, Dale G. Ray, Jr., in 1959 and they married on August 26, 1961. She had four children, Christine I. E. (Mike) Scafate, Dale G. (Charlotte) Ray, III, James F. (Wendy) Ray and Eugene W. L. R. F. (Jeanne) Ray; she had eleven grandchildren, Melissa J. B. (Heath) Light, Anthony D. (Brittany) Day Jr., Kyle T. Ray, Paige E. Ray, Cassandra C. D. Ray, Madeleine L. Ray, Eva M. Ray, Katrina J. Ray, Lillian M. Ray, William M. Ray and Elise M. Ray; she had four great-grandchildren, Haiden N. Light, Alexis M. Light, Chelsea J. Light and Juliette E. Day. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Arthur and Inez C. Ford; her sister-in-law, Caroline S. Ray and two brothers-in-law, Merle Adolphson and Charles E. Simmons. Left to mourn her loss are her family, sisters, Patty A. Adolphson and Judith K. Simmons; her brother-in-law, Dr. Phillip P. Ray; several nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved PeekaPoo Baby HeartBeat. Jacqueline worked as a Teller, Senior Teller, and Customer Service Representative for several banks including Great Northern, Cuyahoga Falls Savings, Fifth Third and North Akron Savings. In 2001, she left banking to work with her husband in the Grand (State) Office of The Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of the State of Ohio as the Grand Stenographer to the Grand Secretary. At the age of seventy-six she finally retired to continue doing what she loved most in caring for the family. It is very difficult to sum up a life such as hers. She was a loving, friendly person who worked hard, was a wonderful homemaker, was an outstanding wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, and was always cheerful and never complained. In her later years she fought and won battles with cancer and heart disease and kept on working and taking care of her family. You could not have asked for more from this magnificent woman, who we were privileged to call wife, mother and grandmother. The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors that she had, Doctors Sandra V. Hazra Lee A. Sprance, Michael M. Hughes, Robert F. Debski, and Jennifer M. Pamfile along with all the caregivers at Summa Barberton Hospital. At the end, the caregivers from Summa Home Hospice Nancy Smith, Denise Clark, Renee Petrovich and Rev. Kevin DeJournnett, provided tender care that will always be remembered. Due to current circumstances masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed. Jacqueline's funeral service will be Friday, September 11th at 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Tina Nees officiating. Her family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
.