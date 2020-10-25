1/
Jacqueline E. Wilbanks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
, Ph.D. Jacqueline (Jaci) E. Wilbanks, Ph.D., age 81, of Green passed away September 29, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Canton on April 16, 1939 to the late Howard Dillon and Delores (Marks) Dillon. Jaci taught in the Canton City School System at Gibbs Elementary, Crenshaw Jr. High, and McKinley Sr. High School for 30 years. She earned her Bachelor and Masters Degrees from Kent State University and a Doctorate in Education from The University of Akron. After retiring from Canton City Schools she became Certification/Licensure Coordinator for the Office of Student Services at The University of Akron, College of Education. In addition to her parents; Jaci was preceded in death by her husband, Damon Barry Wilbanks. She is survived by her longtime friend and caregiver, Susan Hughes; sons, Bret (New Mexico) and Brad (Iowa); granddaughter, Deanna (Mark) Keenan and other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At Jaci's request she was cremated and there will be no services. A celebration of her life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Jaci's name may be made to Rose's Rescue, P.O. Box 33, Rootstown, OH 44272.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved