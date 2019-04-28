Jacqueline H. Mitchell (Kline) TOGETHER AGAIN



NORTON -- Jackie, who lived life to the fullest every day for nearly 88 years, was reunited with her beloved husband Glenn surrounded by love, laughter, and complete peace on April 17, 2019. She was Henry and Helen (nee Echard) Kline's first born, arriving on April 24, 1931. Jackie was greeted in Heaven by her dear husband, Glenn; parents; brother, Nelson and many other loved ones.



Jackie is survived by children, Douglas (Barbara), Rebecca, Stephen (Sharon); her beloved sister, Sandra and brother Ray (Norma); as well as many other wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends.



Jackie's strength and humor will live on through her grandchildren, Joshua (Carol), Nathan (Irene), Bethany (Tony), Diana (Joel), Daniel (Amber), and Ben (Dayna); her 12 great-grand-children, Tobyn, Noah, Logan, Skye, Olivia, Jayden, Anthony, Mason, Dominic, Mitchell, Avonlea, and Gianna were blessed to have so much time with her, and will pass her orneriness, love of puzzles, and knack for cheating at board games down for generations to come.



Jackie graduated from Barberton High School in 1949 and married Glenn in 1950. Together, they built a wonderful life. Jackie loved the baseball diamond as much as the various diamonds Glenn gave her over the years. Jackie lived a very eclectic life and had a thirst for knowledge. Jackie was a phenomenal painter, gardener, baker, genealogist, historian, animal lover, and friend. Jackie was a long-standing member of The Barberton First Church of Christ and a patron of Round Lake Christian Assembly.



Jackie and Glenn enjoyed spending winters at their home in Palm Bay, Florida. She loved traveling the U.S. in her motor home with family and friends, as well as traveling abroad. Jackie firmly believed that her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren could learn more by playing hookie and going on an adventure with her, than spending the day at school.



Per Jackie's request, she does not want us to mourn but to be grateful for the almost 88 years we had with her. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Picnic will be held on a later date.



A Special Thank You to sister, Sandra; nephews, Tim, Rick, and Chris; cousin, Ruth and niece Helen.



If desired, memorials may be made to Harbor Light Hospice, who ensured that Jackie could be with her beloved Yorkies, Lucky, Baby, and Jordan; allowing them to show their tremendous love for Jackie, right through her final moments.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019