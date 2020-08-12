Jacqueline Hillard

Jackie (Jacqueline) Hilliard Jackie (Jacqueline) Hilliard went home to be with the Lord, on August 5, 2020. The daughter of the late Chester Hilliard and Louise Pipkin, Jackie was a lifetime resident of Akron and was employed by Summit County Job and Family Services for 30 years. Jackie brought joy, love and laughter to all who knew her. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Carlysa Williams and Nicole Hilliard; granddaughter, Melanie Hilliard; her pride and joy great granddaughter, My'Kel Hilliard; special friend, Jon Craig Richardson; brothers, Raymond Rudolph, and Ronald Hilliard; sisters, Barbara Hilliard and Patricia Pipkin (Sewell); best friend, Carol Jean Seay; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. to Noon, with the service immediately following, at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306. Please adhere to social distancing and facial covering/mask will be required.