1/1
Jacqueline Hillard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie (Jacqueline) Hilliard Jackie (Jacqueline) Hilliard went home to be with the Lord, on August 5, 2020. The daughter of the late Chester Hilliard and Louise Pipkin, Jackie was a lifetime resident of Akron and was employed by Summit County Job and Family Services for 30 years. Jackie brought joy, love and laughter to all who knew her. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Carlysa Williams and Nicole Hilliard; granddaughter, Melanie Hilliard; her pride and joy great granddaughter, My'Kel Hilliard; special friend, Jon Craig Richardson; brothers, Raymond Rudolph, and Ronald Hilliard; sisters, Barbara Hilliard and Patricia Pipkin (Sewell); best friend, Carol Jean Seay; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. to Noon, with the service immediately following, at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306. Please adhere to social distancing and facial covering/mask will be required.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Service
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved