Jacqueline Jones
Jacqueline Jones, age 74, was called home to be with the Lord on August 29, 2020 in Akron, Ohio. Preceding her in death were her parents, Pete and Daisy Campbell; loving husband, Walter Jones; daughter, Tamara; brothers, James, Maceo, Paul, and William; sisters, Helen Brandon, Pauline Campbell, Jessie Campbell, Ida Mae Robinson. To cherish her memory, she leaves her loving and devoted daughter and grandson, Shauna Jones and Richard Johnson Jr. (Ricky); brothers, Joseph (Michiko) Campbell, Kenneth (Emma) Campbell; sisters, Alberta Holmes, Mildred Martin and Patricia Cheek; and a Special Friend, Rebecca James (Becky). In addition, she leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10 to 12 p.m., with the service immediately following at Zion Apostolic Church 10 W. Tallmadge Ave. Akron, OH 44310. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to 94 Trunko Rd,. Fairlawn, OH 44333.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
