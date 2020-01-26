|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Jones Bettick, 89, of Bath, passed away at home on January 23, 2020. Jackie was born in Springfield, Ohio and was a 1948 graduate of Springfield High School and a 1952 graduate in business and elementary education from Wittenburg University. In 1954, Jackie married Andrew Bettick which was a happy union of 65 years. Andy's work took them to Troy, OH, Brea, CA, and back to Bath where they settled, built a home and have resided there for 56 years. Jackie's primary vocation was that of "volunteer" extraordinaire. She taught English language and the practical application of it in everyday life at the International Institute for 29 years. The Hospice at Ridgewood was blessed with Jackie's cheerful presence every Monday for 20 years as she helped with office duties. Jackie was a true "pillar" of the Bath Church-United Church of Christ, which she loved whole heartedly. She served the church in many ways, teaching the Eighth Grade Confirmation Class for almost twenty years; serving as the church historian, and being treasurer of the building fund committee for the new sanctuary. Jackie was involved in most any project undertaken by the women of the church. She contributed time and support in the community, as well, serving as a member of the Bath Park Board. The Betticks had an adopted son, Tommy, and they also shouldered the responsibility of accepting the guardianship of one of Jackie's Institute pupils, Vong Doan from Viet Nam. Both sons, enriched their lives immeasurably. A life long learner, Jackie dabbled in oil painting, watercolors, drawing and violin playing and she spent many enjoyable hours visiting with her bridge friends. Jackie and Andy traveled extensively visiting many countries around the world, making new friends everywhere. Jackie is survived by her husband, Andrew P. Bettick; son, Vong Doan his wife, Behn; grandchildren, Andy and Sarah; sister, Judith "Judy" Ratcliffe; niece, Susan (Richard) Kaynor; sister-in-law, Margaret Bettick; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 4 -7 p.m. Monday, January 27th at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 28th at the Bath Church, United Church of Christ, 3980 W. Bath Rd., Akron 44333. Private burial at Moore's Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Akron Regional Food Bank, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020