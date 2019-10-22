|
|
) Jacqueline Mary Polcen, age 83, of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, beloved wife of Jim Polcen; dear mother of Jeffrey Polcen and Jonathan (Heidi) Polcen; loving grandmother Beau and Savannah; sister of Richard (Linda) Stevens and Joel Stevens; dearest aunt of many, passed away Sunday Oct. 20, 2019 with her family by her side. Jackie was a former member of the Northfield Center Fire Department and a Dispatcher for Sagamore Hills Police, she was a member of the Book Club at the Peninsula Library and active in many different roles at the Summit County Agricultural Society. The family suggests memorials be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 99 W. W. Aurora Road (Rt. 82 1 mile west of Rt. 8) Northfield Center, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Mother of Sorrows Church, 6034 S. Locust Street, Peninsula, Ohio. Everyone To Meet At Church. Burial to follow at Northfield-Macedonia Cemetery. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2019