Jacqueline "Jackie" Mary Sines
(Thompson)
Jacqueline Mary Sines, 90, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, with her loving family around her. She was born January 19, 1929, the daughter of Ben and Alice Mudd Thompson.
Jackie married Harry Sines on December 1, 1950, who passed away previously. Also preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Ben and Tom Thompson, and sister, Jane Winland. She is survived by her children, Paulette (Michael) Frye, James (Sherry) Sines, and Douglas (Cynthia) Sines; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Bernerd Thompson.
Visitation will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2580 Berne St., Akron, OH 44312, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m., and interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Randolph.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019