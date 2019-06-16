Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
2580 Berne St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
2580 Berne St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Jacqueline Mary Sines


Jacqueline Mary Sines Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" Mary Sines

(Thompson)

Jacqueline Mary Sines, 90, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, with her loving family around her. She was born January 19, 1929, the daughter of Ben and Alice Mudd Thompson.

Jackie married Harry Sines on December 1, 1950, who passed away previously. Also preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Ben and Tom Thompson, and sister, Jane Winland. She is survived by her children, Paulette (Michael) Frye, James (Sherry) Sines, and Douglas (Cynthia) Sines; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Bernerd Thompson.

Visitation will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2580 Berne St., Akron, OH 44312, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m., and interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Randolph.

To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron. com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019
