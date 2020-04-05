|
|
) Jacqueline P. Cook, "Jackie", age 96, died on March 31, 2020 at her home. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on November 21, 1923, the daughter of the late John Richard and Marguerite Marie (nee Labbe) Padmore. Jackie was a cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and died peacefully at the home of her daughter in Bath, Ohio, surrounded by family listening to big band music that she loved. Jackie graduated from Leetonia High School and went on and attended Youngstown College, now YSU. She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, cleaning and having a cup of tea, this was her slice of Heaven. Other than her parents, Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, Walter T. Cook on December 4, 1994, they were united in marriage on August 3, 1946; one sister, Betty Ann Young, her stepsister, Elsie Woods and stepbrother, Ronald Ibbotson. Jackie is survived by her brother, Philip (Mary) Ibbotson of Pennsylvania; her children, Walter J. (Charlotte) Cook of Carthage, Texas and Christine C. (Richard) Wick of Bath, Ohio; her grandchildren, Brett Scott Cook of Atlanta, GA, Gregory C. (Kelly) Wick of Powell, Ohio, Elizabeth V. (Dennis) Lee-Wick of Astoria, New York, Jacqueline W. (Jason) Turkovich of West Akron, Ohio and Jessica (Coulter) Cook-Moore of Carthage, Texas; and her seven great-grandchildren. All arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020