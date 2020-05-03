Jacquelyn D. Hamblin
Jacquelyn "Jackie" D. Hamblin, age 91, passed away on April 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Keith K Hamblin (1998); one son, Kyle H. Hamblin (2020); grandsons, Kyle J Hamblin and Bryan Golec; her parents, Henry H. Snell and Cleo Snell; three sisters, Darlene Martter, Bonnie Kingan, and Diane Lam. Survived by thre sons, Jeff J. Hamblin (Linda), Kurt E. Hamblin (Barbara), and Kent K. Hamblin (Dorothy); daughters-in-law, Christine Hamblin and Shari Kennedy (John); five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Jackie was a member of the City Church 3000 Krebs Road Akron, Ohio 44319 and she enjoyed sewing cooking, especially baking she made an amazing pie crust. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
