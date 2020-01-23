|
Jacquelyn F. "Jackie" Haley, 94, passed away on January 21, 2020. Jackie was born in Cuyahoga Falls and was a 1943 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. She held a BFA from the University of Akron and a MA from Kent State University. She also studied at Haystack School of Design, Deer Isle, Maine and participated three summers at the Kent-Blossom Art programs in South and Central America. She was a member of the University of Akron School of Art faculty, teaching drawing, painting and design at all levels from 1972 through 1980. Her paintings and drawings have been exhibited nationally in over two dozen juried, one- woman and invitational group shows. Her paintings and drawings have been given purchase awards, honorable mentions and jury awards. Jackie was an avid birder, having traveled with her husband Bill throughout the U.S., Canada, Alaska and Europe in search of birds. She had a life list of 720 species of North American birds. Her later voyages included the Antarctic Peninsula, the Falklands, Argentina, Greenland, the Northwest Passage and France. In her later years her interest in birds drew her to dragonflies and damselflies and an invitation to illustrate them for the Cleveland Museum of Natural History's field guide The Dragonflies and Damselflies of Northeast Ohio, 1st Ed. Jackie was predeceased by her husband, Bill and is survived by her sons, Bill (Janet), Gregory (Kate) and Scott (Mary Ann), together with seven grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren. The family also wishes to thank the many home health aides that helped over the years as well as Dr. Gina Chirappa, Dr. Kevin Miller and Dr. John Kromalic along with their staff for their care and commitment to Jackie's well being and comfort. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, followed by a brief memorial service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the Black Swamp Bird Observatory, 13551 West St. Rt. 2, Oak Harbor, OH 43449 or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 110N, Bethesda, MD 20814. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020