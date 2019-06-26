Jacquelyn "Jackie" Rhodes (Green)



Jacquelyn Rhodes, "Jackie", age 75, of Akron, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019.



She was born on July 14, 1943 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter to the late George and Antoinette (nee Sanford) Green.



Jackie graduated from Akron North High School in 1960. She went on to further her education, attending Akron University and Cleveland State University and obtained her Master's Degree in Social Work.



She was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.



She worked for Cuyahoga County Adult Protective Services and retired in 2006. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and audio tapes.



Survivors include her children, Dana (Lisa) Rhodes and Judith (Pamela West) Rhodes; her eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Her siblings, Anita Maloney, Cynthia, Mark and Jerome Green also survive.



There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the home of her son, Dana, at 1338 Neptune Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44301 at 1:00 p.m.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.