CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Jairus "Jerry" R. Wurzbacher, 87, passed away January 8, 2020. He was born in Stow and was a lifelong Cuyahoga Falls resident. Jerry served his country in the U.S. Army going on to work as a cement finisher. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Agnes; brothers, Wayne and Dan; he is survived by his sister, Jeanne (Ron) Wilkinson; sister-in-law, Jean Wurzbacher and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on January 13, 2020 at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park, 2613 Sackett Ave. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 207 Portage Trail Extension W, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 10, 2020