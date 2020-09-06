1/1
Jake Triplett
Jake Triplett, age 83, passed away on September 3, 2020. Born in Clay, W. Va., he lived in Lakemore most of his life, and in Barberton for the past three years. Jake worked at Babcock and Wilcox, and retired from Coventry Local Schools after 30 years of service. His interests included bluegrass music and Cleveland Indians baseball, and he enjoyed going for car rides, watching dogs play at the dog park and attending bluegrass festivals. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Banes Triplett; his wife, Barbara Triplett; son, Cecil; brothers, Carl "Budge", Clifford, Arch, Walter, Bobbie Damon and Arnold "Jerry"; and sisters, Maysel, Mamie, Mabel and Helen; Jake is survived by his sons, Del and Steve (Gail); daughters, Ruth Ann, Patty (Bill), Sherri (Trent) and Debbie; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; brothers, Earl Glenn "Bill" Triplett and Banes Franklin "Frank" Triplett; and special friend, Ellyn Joyner. Jake's family would like to extend a special thanks to the Brookdale staff for their loving care and kindness. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8th at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, with Pastor Scott Rockich officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home prior to the service on Tuesday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
SEP
8
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Memories & Condolences
September 6, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
