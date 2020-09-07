1/
Jake Triplett
Jake Triplett, age 83, passed away on September 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8th at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, with Pastor Scott Rockich officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home prior to the service on Tuesday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
SEP
8
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
September 7, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
September 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melissa
Friend
September 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.i see he loved his bluegrass music and loved going to bluegrass festivals
Friend
September 6, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss ..I see he loved bluegrass music and going to bluegrass festivals..my father and daughter played in bluegrass bands
Again to all his family and friends I'm so sorry for your loss.
Melissa
Friend
