Jake Triplett, age 83, passed away on September 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8th at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, with Pastor Scott Rockich officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home prior to the service on Tuesday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 7, 2020.