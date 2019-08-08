|
James M. Cisar (Jim) James M. Cisar (Jim), 62, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, August 3rd, after a seven-year battle against cancer and the ravaging effects it had on his life. Calling hours will be held Friday, August 9th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. A Memorial Service will be held the following day at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Manatoc Scout Camp at: Manatoc Maintainance Fund, Great Trail Council, 4500 Hudson Drive, Stow, Ohio 44224. Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 8, 2019