Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jame Cisar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jame M. Cisar

Send Flowers
Jame M. Cisar Obituary
James M. Cisar (Jim) James M. Cisar (Jim), 62, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, August 3rd, after a seven-year battle against cancer and the ravaging effects it had on his life. Calling hours will be held Friday, August 9th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. A Memorial Service will be held the following day at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Manatoc Scout Camp at: Manatoc Maintainance Fund, Great Trail Council, 4500 Hudson Drive, Stow, Ohio 44224. Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jame's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.