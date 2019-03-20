Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapparells
2418 S. Arlington Rd.
Akron, OH
James A. Allen


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James A. Allen Obituary
James A. Allen

James A. Allen, born on April 3, 1958, went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019.

Preceded in death by father, James Allen; mother, Mary Allen; brother, David Allen; sister, Paula Allen; and fiancee, Claudia Johnson; he leaves behind sisters, Lois Adkins, Dana Cooper, Barbara Pancoast; brother, Robert Allen; son, James Allen; many other loving family members.

Celebration of Life Thursday, March 21, 5 to 7 p.m. at Chapparells, 2418 S. Arlington Rd., Akron, OH 44319.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
