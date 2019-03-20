|
James A. Allen
James A. Allen, born on April 3, 1958, went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019.
Preceded in death by father, James Allen; mother, Mary Allen; brother, David Allen; sister, Paula Allen; and fiancee, Claudia Johnson; he leaves behind sisters, Lois Adkins, Dana Cooper, Barbara Pancoast; brother, Robert Allen; son, James Allen; many other loving family members.
Celebration of Life Thursday, March 21, 5 to 7 p.m. at Chapparells, 2418 S. Arlington Rd., Akron, OH 44319.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 20, 2019