|
|
James A. Hegedus, age 89, of Cuyahoga Falls, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home. James was born February 8, 1931 in Aurora, to John and Julia (Dorfel) Hegedus. He was a member of the Kent Presbyterian Church. Jim was a veteran of the Air Force during the Korean War. Jim retired from the Ford Motor Company in Walton Hills after 45 years of service. He was a life member of the UAW. He was an avid golfer, loved cars and enjoyed music especially Johnny Cash. Jim was a handyman and could fix anything around the house. He was a generous and helpful man, who enjoyed helping those in need. He is survived by daughter, Joan (Dan Fickle) Vanderground; son, Rev. Dr. James (Kristine) Hegedus; grandchildren, Caitlin (Ryan) Webster, Emily (Randy Kuiper) Vanderground, Alex Hegedus and Stephanie Hegedus; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Kuiper, Charlotte Webster and Calliope Webster. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Hegedus; parents, John and Julia (Dorfel) Hegedus; brothers, John Hegedus, Andrew Hegedus, Joseph Hegedus and Stephen Hegedus; sisters, Margaret Herod and Elizabeth Zavodny. Calling hours will be held 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Kent Presbyterian Church, 1456 E. Summit Street, Kent, where memorial services will follow at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 28, 2020. Burial in Standing Rock Cemetery following the service. Memorials may be made to the Kent Presbyterian Church, 1456 E. Summit Street, Kent, OH 44240 or the . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020