|
|
James A. Knotts, 85, of Akron, passed away on December 22, 2019. He was born in Akron on April 7, 1934 to the late Ercle and Ethel Knotts. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He retired from General Tire and Summit County Jobs and Family Services. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy; daughter, Cynthia; and brothers, Kenneth and Bub. He will be dearly missed by his wife of over 60 years, Caroline; son, Bryan; daughter, Karen; brother, Ercle Jr.; five grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Jim will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019