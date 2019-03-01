|
James A. Langford
Together Again
James A. Langford, 87, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Preceded in death by his wife, Georgia, James was one of twelve children born to the late Dow and Beulah Langford.
He is survived by his children, Jeff (Rita) Langford, Cindy (Paul) Simko and Mitch (Deborah) Lanford; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; "favorite" daughter, Dawn McMenamy; along with many other relatives and friends.
James' funeral service will be held Saturday, March 2nd at 4 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in James' name.
330-745-3161
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2019