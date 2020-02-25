Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
James A. Lee Sr. Obituary
James A. Lee Sr., 69, of Akron, passed away on February 21, 2020. He was born to parents, Lysander and Kathleen (nee Ganley) Lee on August 28, 1950 in Johnstown, PA. Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Pat and Verna; father-in-law George Hollowniczky and brother-in-law, Daniel Hollowniczky. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 34 years, Debbie (nee Hollowniczky); children, Jimmy Lee and Michael Lee (fiancee Sandra Lappert); grandchildren, Colton and Kaelyn; brother-in-law, Donald Hollowniczky; and sister-in-law, Denise (Kevin) Stigers; mother-in-law, Wanda Hollowniczky; and cousin, Artie McClelland. Jim worked as a printing press operator for most of his working career. Upon retirement, he then began driving cars for auction. For fun he spent his time fishing and boating. Visitation for Jim will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org or the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 25, 2020
