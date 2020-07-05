James A. Lepera, 75, died June 10, 2020 in Akron, Ohio. He was preceded in death by parents, James and Catherine Lepera, 7 sisters and 4 brothers. Surviving are brothers, Joseph, Raymond and Andy; sisters, Patricia and Barbara; many nieces and nephews. Jim graduated from North High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He also leaves a good friend, Perrin Smith; and his much loved cat, Carmel. A special thanks to his sister, Patricia for taking care of all his life's needs. He enjoyed the Cleveland Browns and music. For the last 20 years he had a concession stand at Donzell's Garden Center. He loved to talk to people and told many stories and was a great joke teller. At his request, he was cremated and with no services.







