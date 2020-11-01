1/1
James A. McIntyre
1951 - 2020
James "Jim" McIntyre was called home on October 23, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio in 1951 to Wilmer and Hedy McIntyre, he graduated from St Vincent High School in 1969. Jim received a Bachelor's degree in Technical Education (Law Enforcement) from the University of Akron in 1973. Jim served as Special Agent/Criminal Investigator with the U.S. Department of Treasure, Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement for a total of 33 years. Upon retirement from the Federal Government, he was an Adjunct Professor at Stark State College and taught Computer Forensics for 12 years. Jim loved computers and technology. He also enjoyed participating in walking marathons and volunteering with the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association. Jim is survived by his beloved daughter, Kathleen Constantine (Jason) and two beloved grandchildren, Isabella and Joshua Constantine. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Northern Ohio ALS Chapter or the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Association. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 3rd from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, Ohio 44333. COVID-19 protocols of facial covering and social distancing will be in place. Private family Graveside Service at a later date in the Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
3306651700
