|
|
James A. Salavito
James A. Salavito, age 66, of Akron, Ohio passed away on February 27, 2019 and went to be with the Lord. He was born on May 2, 1952 in Medina, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, retired a machinist and enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting.
James will be dearly missed by his mother,
Julia; sister Kathy; his aunt, Jean; nephews, Dennis (Trish) and John; niece, Julie and his daughter, Angela and her family; extended family and his many friends.
He is preceded in death by father, James; step-father, Richard and brother-n-law, Dennis.
Per his wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Heritage Cremation
Society
330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 14, 2019