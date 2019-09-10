Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
James A. Wiley


1924 - 2019
James A. Wiley Obituary
James A. Wiley STOW -- James A. Wiley, 94 years of age, became our gift to GOD, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Heritage of Hudson Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hudson, Ohio. Mr. Wiley was born in Akron, Ohio in 1924, the son of Gerald A. and Katherine (Frasher). A resident of Stow, Ohio since 1971, he was a long time member of The Community Church of Stow, where he was very active in the church choir. Jim was an artist and self-employed carpenter. In his younger years, he loved traveling, camping, and fishing. Jim was an avid bowler, loved horse shoes, golf, and billiards. As a resident of Heritage of Hudson, he was known to break out in song at any moment and was always willing to entertain. He is survived by his son, Mark Wiley (Connie Simms); granddaughter, Jessica, and great-granddaughter, McKenna. Pastor Jim Case will conduct service Thursday 12 noon at Stow Community Church, 1567 Pilgrim Dr., Stow, OH 44224, where friends may call from 10 AM until service time. Private interment Stow Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
