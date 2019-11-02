Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
More Obituaries for James Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Wilkinson

James A. Wilkinson Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- James A. Wilkinson, 77, went home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2019. Jim worked for the City of Cuyahoga Falls for over 30 years. He attended Chapel of Prayer. He was preceded in death by his son, Ross Allen Wilkinson and brothers, Jerry, Chuck, and Thurman. He is survived by his wife, Joyce of 53 years and brother Robert Wilkinson. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday 4 to 7 p.m. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to Chapel of Prayer, 1811 Brittain Rd., Akron, OH 44310. To view his tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 2, 2019
