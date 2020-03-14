|
|
James Alan "Jimmy" Jacobs, age 41 of Morehead, Ky. passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by grandparents, James and Edna Moran of Clinton, Ohio and William and Carolyn Jacobs of Doylestown, Ohio. He was born Oct. 31, 1978 in Barberton, Ohio. He is the son of Larry Jacobs (Judi) of Barberton and Diana Sue Moran Stewart (John) of Feagler Beach, Florida and brother of Billy Jacobs of Akron. He is also survived by wife, Stephanie Adkins Jacobs; step children: Zachary Adkins, Cody Adkins and Deanna Byrd; and four step grandchildren as well as many extended family and friends (esp. the 17th St. Gang). James graduated from Manchester High school in 1997. He was employed by Regal Beloit. He was an avid sportsman and a master fisherman. He was happy fishing everyday. He enjoyed playing frisbee-disc golf. James had a lifelong love of music, playing his guitar and singing in many local bands. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service and inurnment will be held at Lakewood Cemetery - 1080 W. Waterloo Rd. Akron 44314 on Tuesday March 17 at 1 p.m. at Resurrection Mausoleum.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020