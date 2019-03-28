Home

Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors, Inc.
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
(817) 531-8666
James Flowers
James Allen Flowers

James Allen Flowers Obituary
James Allen Flowers

James Allen Flowers born in Akron, Ohio passed away after a long illness on March 20, 2019.

James lived in Texas 30+ years and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War.

Friends and family will be received Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Spencer Funeral, 4000 Miller Ave., Ft. Worth TX 76119.

Funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Potter House, 6777 W. Kiest Blvd., Dallas, TX 75236.

Burial will take place at the Fort Worth National Cemetery where military rites will be conducted.

Condolences may be sent to Anthony Flowers, 887 Hayden St., Akron, OH 44320 or Dionne Flowers, 3251 Matlock Rd. Apt 21204, Mansfield, TX 76063
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
