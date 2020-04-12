Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
James Alvin Dial


1935 - 2020
James Alvin Dial Obituary
James Alvin Dial, 85, of Akron, OH went home to be with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on Friday, April 3, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, (Bev) of 59 years and primary caregiver for the last several years; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Steve Smith (Circleville, OH); son and daughter-n-law, James and Becky Dial (Springfield, MO); daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Larry Grove (Brooklyn and Hayden); grandchildren, Timothy James and Kate Dial (Nashville, TN), Elizabeth and Jordan Turner (Springfield, MO), Gabrielle Cicala (Minerva, OH), Victoria Warren (Columbus, OH); great grandson, Logan James Dial (Nashville, TN); niece, Marshell Johnson; nephews, Brian and Wayne Steiner. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Wilbur A. Dial, and sister, Patty Steiner. At this time a memorial service is postponed until further notice due to the current health crisis. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in memory of James A. Dial to: Ohio Valley Region CHRISTIAN SERVICE BRIGADE (CSB) MINISTRIES, 1086 Allen-Smith Rd., Leavittsburg, OH 44430. To leave a message for James' family and to read the full obituary, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com Heartfelt thanks to Lance Snyder, Mike Eddins, Ray Buchanan and Wes Apitz for stellar friendship and faithful commitment to the very end of Jim's journey.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
