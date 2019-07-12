James "Butch" Ambrose



James "Butch" Ambrose passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on July 2nd, 2019. He was born on February 12th, 1950.



Butch is survived by his wife, Sandy of 46 years. He was the loving father of Chris (Krista), Brian (Carolyn) and Duane (Rachael); Proud grandpa of Dakota, Leslie, Avery and Jesse; also brothers, Jerry (Marsha), Rick (Florence), Earl; sister, Ellen; special cousins, Steve and Debbie; many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.



Butch loved sports, especially the Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians and Browns. He worked for Asplundh for 30 plus years. He was also a Vietnam Veteran. Butch enjoyed taking cruise vacations, sandy beaches and splashing in the family pool in his backyard.



Cremation has taken place. Please join the family in a Celebration of Life at the Hibernians' Club, 2000 Brown Street, Akron, on Saturday, July 13th from noon to 4 p.m. The family encourages you to wear your favorite attire from any Ohio sports team. If you have any questions, please call Chris at 330-221-3425. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 12, 2019