James E. Rogers Wanda L. Rogers



James E. Rogers and Wanda L. Rogers will be buried at Arlington Cemetery on June 5, 2019. They were married for 63 years and will be buried together. Jim is to be buried with Honors for his Military Service. They were born in 1928,



Wanda was six weeks older than Jim and he loved to tease her about being the older woman.



Wanda died in May of 2016 from bowel surgery complications including a stroke. Jim died in December of 2017 from natural causes and complications of dementia and TBI.



Born in Copley, Ohio, Wanda received a teaching degree from Kent State University in 1950. She taught high school PE until her marriage to Jim when she became a world traveler and mother. Wanda was an avid reader, loved the greater outdoors and a good listener. She liked wildflowers, birds, family dinners and being involved with the Lutheran church. She was the glue in her family, a fabulous mother and gave the best hugs.



Born in Akron, Ohio, Jim met Wanda in high school when they were both 16. He went became an officer in the USAF. He completed college, at Trinity University while in the Air Force with a degree in Psychology. Jim was a navigator and worked in Air Force intelligence. After retirement he got his Master's degree in Psychology at Ohio University and worked as a school psychologist in SE Ohio. Jim liked Wanda's home cooking, dopey dogs, church, family, canoeing and hiking in the National Parks. Jim had an opinion about most things.



Jim and Wanda are survived by their children, Kathy, Holly, and Tim; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren and his nephew, Michael Hampton.



The lessons of giving, paying it forward and loving people for who they are were Wanda and Jim's gift to us. If you knew Jim or Wanda and you want to do something to honor their passing then take time to give. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary