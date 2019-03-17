James Andrew Henninger



James Andrew Henninger passed away suddenly on March 8, 2019 as a result of multiple strokes. He was born in White Plains, N.Y. on July 15, 1963. He moved to Akron with his parents in 1966.



James, also known as Andy to many, attended Firestone High School. Soon after, as a free spirit, he began his many pursuits of adventure. His first interest was skiing and snowboarding, which took him to many slopes in the United States. With a desire for warmer activities, he switched to surfing. After trying both the East and West coasts, James settled in Daytona Beach, Fla. where he resided for a number of years. From there he traveled to such surfing meccas as Bali, Indonesia; Australia; and Costa Rica. In 2006, James and a small group of friends decided to invest in development there which was cut short by the 2007 real estate bust. He continued to live there until returning to Daytona Beach and, eventually, back to Akron in 2017.



His love of the Cleveland Browns began in the Cardiac Kids era, and never wavered, even during the worst of the expansion years. His engaging smile could brighten a room. He made friends easily and was generous with his time and talents.



He is survived by his parents, Joe and Sue Henninger of Akron; and sister, Sally Henninger O'Hear of Harrisonburg, Va.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .