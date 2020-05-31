James Andrew Stevens I, "Jim", age 69 of Stow, Ohio, died on May 22, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 6, 1950 in Preston County, West Virginia, the son of the late Russell Lantz and Nadine Frances (nee Day) Stevens. Jim was a graduate of Springfield High School. He was an honorably discharged US Air Force Sergeant during the Vietnam War. Jim was an x-ray technician at Andrews Air Force Base during his tenure. Jim was self-employed as a woodworker and upholsterer. Survivors include his loving wife, the former Brenda Kay Reynolds, whom he married on October 10, 1989; his children, James Andrew (Sara) Stevens II, Kenneth (Jennifer) Spigelmire and Michelle (Joshua) Brooks; his grandchildren, Alexis (Nick) Colbert, Sean (fiance, Brianna Sales), Taylor, Joshua and Melina Brooks, Gabrielle, Gavin, Graham and Griffin Spigelmire; and one great-grandchild, Liam Barr and "one on the way" Noah Colbert. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date when the world heals. James will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio.