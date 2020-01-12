Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
James Arthur Frazier


1940 - 2020
James Arthur Frazier Obituary
James Arthur Frazier, "Jim", age 79, of Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on January 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 25, 1940, the son of the late Thomas and Olive Ida (nee Wogan) Frazier. James was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War, but non-combat. Jim worked several jobs at Chrysler, the last being in the tool crib, he worked there for 38 years, retiring in 2002. He loved hunting, trap shooting, and attending the Thursday night Men's Bible Study at Maranatha Bible Church, where he was a member. Jim was also a member of the NRA and the Nordonia Hills Gun Club; he was also a former member of the Zeppelin Rifle Club. He also loved traveling to many of the states with his loving wife, Mary Ann. Survivors include his wife, the former Mary Ann Wolsky, whom he married on November 7, 1964; his children, James T. "Jimmy" Frazier, Sonia (Todd) Daniels, Frank E. (Brenda) Frazier Sr. and Roberta "Bobbi" (Richard) Keller; his grandchildren, Heather and Jordan Leigh Frazier and Andrew Daniels; and one great-grandchild, LaNia. His special "sister" also survives, Roberta (Gene) Musser. Other than his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his grandson, Frank E. Frazier Jr. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Bob Weiss will celebrate his life. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Jim will be buried at Rose Hill Burial Park, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
