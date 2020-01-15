|
James Arthur Frazier, "Jim", age 79, of Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on January 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 25, 1940, the son of the late Thomas and Olive Ida (nee Wogan) Frazier. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Bob Weiss will celebrate his life. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p..m. Jim will be buried at Rose Hill Burial Park, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020