|
|
James "Jim" Arthur Shook, 77, died December 8, 2019. Born in Youngstown March 28, 1942 to Donald Carl and Anna May Armes Shook, he was a graduate of Jackson-Milton High School where he was president of his class and valedictorian. A member of Sigma Chi at Case Institute of Technology, he received his B.S. in Engineering Science in 1964 and his M.S. in Systems Engineering from Case in 1966. In the summer during College, he worked for the N.S.A. In his professional career at Ohio Edison, he served in the areas of environmental regulation and quality assurance in the generating plant engineering department. After retirement, he tutored students in math and science. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and taught adult Sunday school for many years. Jim loved reading and collecting books, working outside and traveling. Preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Dana Gauthier, Jr., he is survived by his wife, Sara Allen Shook; son, Ken (Samantha) Shook; granddaughter, Madelyn MacLarren; brother, Don (Celeste) Shook; sister, Catherine Gauthier; nephew, Chris Gauthier; nieces, Alexis and Natalie Gauthier, Brittney and Lindsey Shook; and many other relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Hickory Ridge for their compassionate treatment of Jim. Services will be held Noon WEDNESDAY, December 18th, at Faith Lutheran Church, Pastor Jean Hansen officiating. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. TUESDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 2726 W. Market St., Fairlawn, OH 44333, or the , 70 W. Streetsboro St. Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019