Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel
85 N. Miller Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Shook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arthur Shook


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Arthur Shook Obituary
James "Jim" Arthur Shook, 77, died December 8, 2019. Born in Youngstown March 28, 1942 to Donald Carl and Anna May Armes Shook, he was a graduate of Jackson-Milton High School where he was president of his class and valedictorian. A member of Sigma Chi at Case Institute of Technology, he received his B.S. in Engineering Science in 1964 and his M.S. in Systems Engineering from Case in 1966. In the summer during College, he worked for the N.S.A. In his professional career at Ohio Edison, he served in the areas of environmental regulation and quality assurance in the generating plant engineering department. After retirement, he tutored students in math and science. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and taught adult Sunday school for many years. Jim loved reading and collecting books, working outside and traveling. Preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Dana Gauthier, Jr., he is survived by his wife, Sara Allen Shook; son, Ken (Samantha) Shook; granddaughter, Madelyn MacLarren; brother, Don (Celeste) Shook; sister, Catherine Gauthier; nephew, Chris Gauthier; nieces, Alexis and Natalie Gauthier, Brittney and Lindsey Shook; and many other relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Hickory Ridge for their compassionate treatment of Jim. Services will be held Noon WEDNESDAY, December 18th, at Faith Lutheran Church, Pastor Jean Hansen officiating. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. TUESDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 2726 W. Market St., Fairlawn, OH 44333, or the , 70 W. Streetsboro St. Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -