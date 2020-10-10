Greg and I send our deepest sympathies to Polly, Paul, Emma and Claire. I only had the pleasure of meeting Jim once as he and Carolyn were driving thru Chaunessy while petsitting for you. What a big impression Jim left that day...so friendly and chatty. How wonderful that he got to spend his last seven years here in Greenville, and that he could be surrounded by all those who loved him so much at the end. I know you will keep very special memories of your Dad and Papa in your hearts forever. He seemed like a very special man❤.

Greg and Sandy Brown

Neighbor