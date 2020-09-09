1/1
James B. Cole
1957 - 2020
GREEN -- James B. Cole, 63, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center after a brief illness. Jim was born June 16, 1957 to Robert and Doris (Recker) Cole in Akron and had been a Green resident most of his life. He was a graduate of Green High School in 1976. He worked for Cole's Sohio, Cole's Garage, Joe Stean's and Cole's Food Concessions. Jim loved his family and enjoyed fishing, music, concerts, his cars and always had a Coca Cola nearby. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his siblings, Linda (Keith) Rawling, Mark (Michele) Cole and Joseph (Jackie) Cole; nephews and nieces, Keith and Brian Rawling, Diana (Michael) Stich, Robert (Deanna) and Joseph (Juanita) Cole and Kyle (Ellen) Martinez; great nephews and nieces, Kaleigh and Molly Rawling, Andrew and Abigail Stich, Rory and Max Bauer, Josh and Olivia Hershberger, Oliver Martinez and Emma Cole. The family is especially grateful to St. Luke's Home for their care of our brother for the last three years and to Mercy Medical Center for their compassion and attention. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Rd., Akron OH 44312 where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity and spend some quality time with a loved one. Jim's favorite closing was "Peace!"




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
