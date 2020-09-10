GREEN -- James B. Cole, 63, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center after a brief illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Rd., Akron, OH 44312, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity
and spend some quality time with a loved one. For a complete obituary please go to anthonyfh.com
. Jim's favorite closing was "Peace!"