1/1
James B. Cole
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREEN -- James B. Cole, 63, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center after a brief illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Rd., Akron, OH 44312, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity and spend some quality time with a loved one. For a complete obituary please go to anthonyfh.com. Jim's favorite closing was "Peace!"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
Dear Cole Family,
I am so sorry to hear about Jimmy. After we moved, I lost contact with him. We were friends since we were little, and I loved him like a little brother. My heart just aches, knowing he's gone.
I'm praying for all of you for God's comfort.
Jerry (Lee) Serva
Jerry Serva
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved