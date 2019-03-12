James B.



Gavin, Jr.



James B. Gavin, Jr., passed away March 9, 2019, after a long illness.



Born in Akron, James lived in the Uniontown area most of his life. He was employed with Ohio Edison where he worked in the Maintenance Department for 25 years until his retirement in 2013.



James served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Past Summit Co. Council, a Past District VFW - Past Commander of Airport VFW Post 8975 and was a member of the USS Guam LPH-9 Association.



Preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Robertson; parents, James and Bernice; brother, Tommy; sister, Janet; brother-in-law, Ron Baker, James is survived by his wife of 35 years, Pat; son, Michael Wilson; daughter, Dawn; grandchildren, David and Christopher Wilson, Brock and Owen Robertson; son-in-law, Michael Robertson; sisters, Jackie (Nat) Baker and Jeanne; brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.



Funeral service will be Saturday, 11 a.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.), with Deacon Wayne Wright officiating. Friends and family will be received two hours prior to the funeral on Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow services at Greenlawn Cemetery in Uniontown where military rites will be conducted by Mogadore VFW Post 8487. Memorials may be made to Stewart's Caring Place Cancer Wellness Center, 2955 W. Market Street, Suite R., Akron, Ohio 44333.