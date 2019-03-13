|
James B.
Gavin, Jr.
James B. Gavin, Jr., passed away March 9, 2019, after a long illness.
Funeral service will be Saturday, 11 a.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.), with Deacon Wayne Wright officiating. Friends and family will be received two hours prior to the funeral on Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow services at Greenlawn Cemetery in Uniontown where military rites will be conducted by Mogadore VFW Post 8487. Memorials may be made to Stewart's Caring Place Cancer Wellness Center, 2955 W. Market Street, Suite R., Akron, Ohio 44333. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
