James B. Harry



James B. Harry, Jr. (Jim) passed away on May 26. He was 98 years young. Jim was a member of 'the greatest generation' who served his country proudly as a C-47 pilot and Lieutenant in the 9th Army Air Corp, 99th Squadron, in Europe during World War II. He flew glider support for the Market Garden invasion.



Jim was a lifelong aviation enthusiast. After the war he earned his degree in aeronautical engineering at Purdue University.



.Jim met the love of his life, Loretta (Kidney) when they both attended East High School in Akron. They married when he returned from the war and their romance continued through five children and 56 years of marriage. After retirement Jim and Loretta traveled extensively throughout the world including China and Russia. They loved spending their summers boating on the great lakes' and the winter's on Marco Island.



Jim had a 45-year career at Goodyear Aerospace Corporation, (GAC). He was Director of World Wide Business Development & Marketing for the GAC Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division. During his tenure at GAC, Jim was respected by his colleagues for his dedication to Goodyear and his passion for the aerospace industry. Throughout his life Jim was an avid reader of aviation history.



Jim and Lorretta were charter members of Holy Family Parish in Stow, and then later St. Eugene Catholic Church. Jim had a close friendship with the late Fr. Neal Crosby.



A special thanks to George Lyons, his breakfast buddy, and to the many fine caregivers who comforted Jim in the final months of his life.



Jim leaves behind a large and loving family including children: Kathy and (Bob) Harris, Jim and (Anna Jean) Harry, Julie and (Kim) Kachner, Jack and (Cindy) Harry and David and (Ann) Harry; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Although we will all miss him dearly, we take comfort in knowing that he and Loretta have been reunited.



"May he have clear skies and a tailwind forever"



We will be celebrating Jim's life with mass at Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday, June 1, at 11 a.m. The family will receive visitors at Dunn & Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt.91) at 9:30 prior to mass. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: Justin T. Rogers Care Center, (3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, Ohio 44333) OR The National WWII Museum (www.nationalww2museum.org).



Please visit Jim's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary