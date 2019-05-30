Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-3866
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Dunn & Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Rd. at Rt.91
Stow, OH
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
James B. Harry

James B. Harry Obituary
James B. Harry

James B. Harry, Jr. (Jim) passed away on May 26. He was 98 years young.

We will be celebrating Jim's life with mass at Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday, June 1, at 11 a.m. The family will receive visitors at Dunn & Quigley Funeral Home in Stow at 9:30 prior to mass. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to; Justin T. Rogers Care Center, (3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, Ohio 44333) OR The National WWII Museum (www.nationalww2museum.org). Please visit Jim's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2019
