James B. Harry
James B. Harry, Jr. (Jim) passed away on May 26. He was 98 years young.
We will be celebrating Jim's life with mass at Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday, June 1, at 11 a.m. The family will receive visitors at Dunn & Quigley Funeral Home in Stow at 9:30 prior to mass. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to; Justin T. Rogers Care Center, (3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, Ohio 44333) OR The National WWII Museum (www.nationalww2museum.org). Please visit Jim's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2019